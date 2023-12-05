Ton-up Hope guides WI past England in big chase

This effort surpassed the previous best of 276 by the West Indies against Sri Lanka in 2021 as the highest successful run-chase in an ODI by any team at the venue

Shai Hope celebrates his century v England on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Shai Hope’s 16th hundred and the rampaging support of all-rounder Romario Shepherd lifted the West Indies to a record-breaking four-wicket victory in a high-scoring opening duel of the three-match ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Set a daunting target of 326 by the visitors, the home captain anchored the effort through an unsteady period and then exploded with an array of mighty strokes, finishing the match with three sixes off Sam Curran in the penultimate over to seal the result with an unbeaten 109.

