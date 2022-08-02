Breaking News
WI vs IND: Obed McCoy dedicates Man of the Match award to ill mother

Updated on: 02 August,2022 01:21 PM IST  |  Basseterre
A destructive spell from pacer Obed McCoy (6/17) and superb half-century from Brandon King (68) powered an all-round West Indies to a five-wicket win over India in the second T20I of five-match series on Monday

Obed McCoy celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma during the second T20I match between West Indies and India. Pic/ AFP


Following his match-winning spell against India in the second T20I, West Indies pacer Obed McCoy dedicated his Man of the Match award to his mother. 

A destructive spell from pacer Obed McCoy (6/17) and superb half-century from Brandon King (68) powered an all-round West Indies to a five-wicket win over India in the second T20I of five-match series on Monday.

Also Read: West Indies vs India 3rd T20I to begin 90 minutes later than originally scheduled


"This is for my mom. She is sick and she has motivated me to be a better player. The first ball wicket put pressure on the batsmen. I always look for wickets in the powerplay. I went in with a clean mind. In the previous game I was overthinking a bit. It gives me a challenge and I am just thankful for all the experiences and the challenges," said McCoy at the post-match presentation.

The five-match T20I series between West Indies and India is currently level at 1-1.

