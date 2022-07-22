WI vs IND Preview: Key stars missing, fringe players take centre stage

India’s fringe players look to make the most of valuable game time in ODIs v WI, starting today

India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning here on Friday.

“The weather will be challenging and slightly more difficult in the West Indies, but I think boys are well prepared. All the youngsters in the team are mature players. All have IPL experience under their belt. West Indies is a great opportunity for us to get exposure and show our talent,” said Dhawan before leaving from England for the Windies.

Ben Stokes’s surprise announcement from ODIs has fuelled the growing debate on hectic international scheduling, especially bilateral cricket. The premier English all-rounder made it clear that playing all three formats regularly is not sustainable anymore.

Sandwiched between Tests and T20s, ODI cricket has been jostling for space for a while now.



West Indies came to India for three ODIs and as many T20s in February and the two teams meet again for a total of eight limited overs games (five T20s). In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance, but players, who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players, will be eager to make an impact.

Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have also been rested.

The England series showed that it is tough for anyone who doesn’t play at the highest level regularly. Dhawan, who is known for his consistency, looked far from his best. It will be interesting to see who opens alongside him in the series-opener. Shubman Gill has been brought back into the team. He and Dhawan make a left-hand right-hand combination, but the others in the squad who could open include Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

