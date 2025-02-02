Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Wicketkeeper Saha hangs up his boots

Wicketkeeper Saha hangs up his boots

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:32 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

The 40-year-old Saha, who made his international debut in February 2010, has played 49 matches for India across formats (40 Tests and nine ODIs)

Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha retired from all forms of cricket on Saturday, bringing down the curtains on an illustrious career after playing his final Ranji Trophy group-stage match for Bengal against Punjab at the iconic Eden Gardens here.


The 40-year-old Saha, who made his international debut in February 2010, has played 49 matches for India across formats (40 Tests and nine ODIs). He also represented Bengal and Tripura in domestic cricket, featuring in 142 First-Class and 116 List A matches.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


