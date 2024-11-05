Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after ongoing Ranji Trophy season

Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after ongoing Ranji Trophy season

Updated on: 05 November,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs

Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket, saying that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his last.


Also Read: "He never expects anything from anybody, just wanted to give back to cricket": Sunil Gavaskar on Solly Adam


The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

