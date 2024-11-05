Wriddhiman Saha to retire from cricket after ongoing Ranji Trophy season

The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs

Wriddhiman Saha. Pic/AFP

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket, saying that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his last.

The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs.

