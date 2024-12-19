Breaking News
Elephanta ferry capsize: How three CISF heroes rescued 35 in minutes
Mumbai: We were misled, say parents of those caught in college admissions scam
Elephanta boat tragedy: Tourists missed the boarding ill-fated boat, then saw it going down right in front of their eyes
Bill to prevent ‘urban naxal’ threat tabled, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says existing laws ineffective
Central Railway has idle AC local train, Western Railway passengers want it to run from Bhayandar
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Will go to Melbourne with confidence Rohit

'Will go to Melbourne with confidence': Rohit

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:16 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

With the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy now tied 1-1, Rohit believes the team’s morale will be high during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

'Will go to Melbourne with confidence': Rohit

Rohit Sharma

Listen to this article
'Will go to Melbourne with confidence': Rohit
x
00:00

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hailed the resilience of the lower-order batters after his team managed to salvage a crucial draw in the rain-hit third Test against Australia here on Wednesday, saying it has given the side renewed confidence for the remaining series.


With the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy now tied 1-1, Rohit believes the team’s morale will be high during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.


“We will take that. Obviously to have interruptions like that wasn’t great, but going to Melbourne at 1-1 pretty much gives us that confidence to go out there and pull things towards us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.


“The situation we were in just after lunch (on Day Four), needed someone to stand up and take us through, we knew with the weather, it wasn’t going to be a full game.”

Opener KL Rahul once again shone, top-scoring with 84 before Ravindra Jadeja (77) put up a lower-order resistance. Then the last duo of Akash Deep (31) and Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out) put on a gritty 47-run partnership to help India avoid follow-on before they were all out for 260 in reply to Australia’s big first innings score of 445.

“Credit to [Ravindra] Jadeja, the way he played and [KL] Rahul, the way he played was magnificent at the top of the order, the fight that Akash Deep and Bumrah [gave] was great to watch, we have seen them work so hard at the nets [on their batting],” Rohit said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy rohit sharma India vs Australia test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK