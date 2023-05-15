Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2023? CSK CEO drops massive update on Thala's future

With age catching up and MS Dhoni looking like a shadow of himself, the time might have come for one of the greatest players to bid adieu

MS Dhoni (Pic: AFP)

MS Dhoni, one of the world's greatest finishers, is almost on the brink of retirement from the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). The ageless ‘Thala’ will turn 42 this coming July. Last year, he made it clear that he wants to play in a full house at the home ground Chepauk for fans for the last time before he draws curtains on his career.

With age catching up and the batter looking like a shadow of himself, the time might have come for one of the greatest players to bid adieu. In fact, days ago, he himself had said he is in the 'last phase of his career', reinforcing the widespread belief that the talisman is making his final appearance in the marquee tournament.

Dhoni, who has impressed with his handy cameos for Chennai, could well feature in the IPL for one more season at least if not more, but there is no official update as of now. Former CSK batsman Suresh Raina recently spilled the beans about Dhoni's retirement plans.

"Wo to keh rahe hain main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year). I think he will play the way Danny Morrison asked him at the toss and he (Dhoni) said you are deciding it for me. I think he is looking good and batting really well. I think it's for IPL or Indian cricket, he should continue playing. The Dhoni ki pathshala after every match is very important. A lot of players are learning from him and retirement is his call," Raina told JioCinema.

Meanwhile, the franchise's CEO on Sunday provided a fresh update about the 41-year-old's future. "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said.

For the record, Dhoni has over 5,000 runs (5,054) from 244 IPL games at a strike rate of 135.86 along with 24 half-centuries. He has also accounted for most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the tournament (178) and led the Yellow Army to four IPL titles (second-most).

