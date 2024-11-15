Rahul made 29 before pacer Prasidh Krishna pinged on his elbow with a climbing delivery, and the batter had to walk off after consulting with team physio

KL Rahul receives medical treatment in Perth yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "Will take some time to assess": BCCI sources on KL Rahul's elbow injury x 00:00

KL Rahul on Friday copped a blow on his right elbow and left the field for scans during India’s match simulation at the WACA ground, raising concern ahead of the first Test against Australia here from November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul made 29 before pacer Prasidh Krishna pinged on his elbow with a climbing delivery, and the batter had to walk off after consulting with team physio.

Also Read: "Bumrah and Shami together would have been lethal": Anil Kumble ahead of BGT

The 32-year-old is in line to open the innings if skipper Rohit Sharma does not play in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. “About Rahul… it’s just happened so will take some time to assess [his elbow],” BCCI sources said.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that star batter Virat Kohli underwent scans on Thursday for an unspecified injury.

However, that did not prevent Kohli from playing in the match simulation and he made 15 before getting out. “There’re no concerns as of now with Kohli,” the BCCI source informed.

Kohli is struggling for big runs of late and his last Test century was against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever