Kane Williamson celebrates his ton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Williamson’s 156 puts Kiwis on top against England x 00:00

England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century (156) rammed home New Zealand’s advantage.

The tourists were 18-2 at stumps on Day Three here. It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests.

