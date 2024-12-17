Breaking News
Williamson's 156 puts Kiwis on top against England

Updated on: 17 December,2024 06:15 AM IST  |  Hamilton
AFP |

The tourists were 18-2 at stumps on Day Three here. It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests

Kane Williamson celebrates his ton yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

England made a wretched start to their unrealistic chase of 658 to win the third Test on Monday after a Kane Williamson century (156) rammed home New Zealand’s advantage. 


Also Read: ‘Tremendous feeling’: Iyer


The tourists were 18-2 at stumps on Day Three here. It left New Zealand, dismissed late in the day for 453, needing eight more wickets to secure a consolation victory after England easily won the first two Tests.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

