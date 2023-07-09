Breaking News
WI’s McKenzie, Athanaze earn maiden Test call-ups

Updated on: 09 July,2023 08:12 AM IST  |  Roseau (Dominica)
PTI |

The selection panel on Friday named a 13-member squad and two travelling reserve players for the series opener of the two-match series

Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze

West Indies have handed maiden call-ups to left-handers Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze while bringing back burly all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall for the opening Test against India beginning here on July 12.


The selection panel on Friday named a 13-member squad and two travelling reserve players for the series opener of the two-match series.


McKenzie and Athanaze, who has played an ODI, are in line to make their Test debut. Besides Cornwall, who played his last Test in November 2021, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been named. Warrican was in the squad which toured Zimbabwe but missed the last tour of South Africa in February. 


