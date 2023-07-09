The selection panel on Friday named a 13-member squad and two travelling reserve players for the series opener of the two-match series

Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze

Listen to this article WI’s McKenzie, Athanaze earn maiden Test call-ups x 00:00

West Indies have handed maiden call-ups to left-handers Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze while bringing back burly all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall for the opening Test against India beginning here on July 12.

The selection panel on Friday named a 13-member squad and two travelling reserve players for the series opener of the two-match series.

ADVERTISEMENT

McKenzie and Athanaze, who has played an ODI, are in line to make their Test debut. Besides Cornwall, who played his last Test in November 2021, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican has been named. Warrican was in the squad which toured Zimbabwe but missed the last tour of South Africa in February.

Also Read: India vs West Indies: WI name squad for preparatory camp ahead of Test series against India

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever