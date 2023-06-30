Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the two-match Test series against India

Kraigg Brathwaite (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article India vs West Indies: WI name squad for preparatory camp ahead of Test series against India x 00:00

West Indies are set to begin their preparation for the two-match Test series against India scheduled to be held in July. Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced an 18-member squad for the preparatory camp ahead of the much-awaited series.

West Indies’ red-ball specialist batter Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side. With West Indies currently playing in the ICC World Cup qualifiers, some senior members have not been named in the squad for the camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camp begins at CCG in Antigua on Friday with the team travelling to Dominica on July 9.

The opening Test begins on July 12 in Dominica, with the second Test scheduled from July 20 in Trinidad's Queen's Park Oval.

It will be followed by the three-match ODI series, starting on July 27, and a five-match T20I series beginning on August 3.

"CWI Men's Selection Panel today named the 18-member squad for the preparation camp ahead of the start of the two-match Test series against India in the Caribbean," Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on their twitter handle.

Among the absentees for the camp are Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers, while Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze and Jair McAllister are the new faces.

The West Indies team will be in Zimbabwe until July 9.

Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Jair McAllister, Kirk McKenzie, Marquino Mindley, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

India have already announced a 16-member Test squad led by Rohit Sharma with Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain.

Also Read: India vs West Indies: Indian squad announced; Jaiswal, Ruturaj included in Test squad, Pujara dropped

(With PTI inputs)