World Cup 2023 Qualifier: West Indies blown away by a Dutch storm

WI’s Romario Shepherd is dejected as the Netherlands celebrate their win yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Two-time champions West Indies face an almighty task to qualify for the Cricket World Cup after losing to the Netherlands in a thrilling final group game decided by a Super Over Monday.

Nicholas Pooran’s second hundred of the qualifiers propelled West Indies to a commanding 374-6, but Teja Nidamanuru hit 111 in reply and the Dutch needed one from the final ball for victory.

Jason Holder took a brilliant catch to deny Logan van Beek as the scores finished tied, but Van Beek blasted Holder for 30 runs in the super over to set up a remarkable win in Harare.

Van Beek then restricted the West Indies to just eight off five balls as he removed Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd with successive deliveries to seal an extraordinary triumph.

We let ourselves down: Hope

“We let ourselves down there,” said Hope, the West Indies captain. “We know what we have to do now. It is an unfortunate situation we have put ourselves in.”

The Netherlands advance as runners-up of Group A and carry over two points, but the West Indies start with zero and need to beat Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka with their hopes hanging by a thread.

“I cannot really explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special,” said Van Beek. “I have been playing for a long time. The amount of games I have lost from those situations, it was just satisfying to get across the line.

Pooran blasted an unbeaten 104 off 65 balls after openers Brandon King (76) and Charles (54) both made half-centuries as the West Indies put together an imposing total batting first.

King and Charles provided a strong platform with a 101-run opening partnership. Shai Hope added 47 in another century stand with Pooran before Keemo Paul smacked a quick-fire 46 not out.

Zimbabwe hammer USA

Hosts Zimbabwe made it four wins from four as they crushed the United States by 304 runs, the second biggest winning margin in terms of runs in ODI history. Sean Williams hit 174 off 101 balls as Zimbabwe made their highest one-day total with a mammoth 408-6 and then bowled out the USA for just 104. They narrowly missed breaking the record for the biggest margin of victory in ODIs, set at the start of the year when India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs.

