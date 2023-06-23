ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Hope, Pooran fire as West Indies beat Nepal

Jason Holder took 3-34 for the West Indies with Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein all picking up two wickets

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran hit centuries to propel the West Indies to a convincing 101-run win over Nepal at the World Cup Qualifier in Harare on Thursday.

Hope scored 132 while Pooran made a brisk 115 as the pair put on 216 for the fourth wicket to help the two-time champions post 339-7 after a bad start to the innings. Kyle Mayers fell for just one and Johnson Charles was out for nought as the West Indies slumped to 9-2. Opener Brandon King made 32 before he was bowled by leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

Nepal’s chase began poorly with Alzarri Joseph uprooting Kushal Bhurtel’s off stump in the second over. Jason Holder took 3-34 for the West Indies with Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul and Akeal Hosein all picking up two wickets.

