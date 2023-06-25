Wishes and tributes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity as 1983 World Cup triumph completes 40 years

As the country celebrated 40 years of the iconic 1983 World Cup triumph, the Indian cricket fraternity showered wishes and tributes for the 1983 World Cup winning team, while the players who were a part of the victory reminisced memories of a historic moment from their careers

1983 World Cup winning squad (Pic: Getty Images)

India’s 1983 World Cup triumph is etched in the history of cricket and in the hearts and minds of all Indian cricket fans.

On 25th June 1983, Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team lifted the country’s first-ever World Cup with an iconic victory over the then heavyweights of cricket West Indies. Indian players went in as underdogs and emerged out as champions.

The 1983 World Cup final was played at Lord’s Stadium, England. India went to bat first and were restricted by West Indies bowlers to 183. The star-studded West Indies unit couldn’t complete the chase as they fell short of 43 runs, leading to India’s historic win.

Also Read: How India conquered the cricket world in 1983

As the country celebrated 40 years of this iconic milestone that changed the face and fate of Indian cricket forever, the Indian cricket fraternity showered wishes and tributes for the 1983 World Cup winning team, while the players who were a part of the victory reminisced memories of a historic moment from their careers.

