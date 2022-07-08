Breaking News
Wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 41

Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dhoni, who is currently in the UK, celebrated his birthday with friends and family. India  wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant joining was also part of the celebration

A screengrab from a video posted online by MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Thursday


Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday. 

Dhoni, who is currently in the UK, celebrated his birthday with friends and family. India  wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant joining was also part of the celebration. 

Also Read: Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Captain Cool watches Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon




Many former and current cricketers posted  birthday wishes for ‘Captain Cool’ on social media. Here are a few: 


Virat Kohli: A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip @msdhoni.

Suresh Raina: Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may God bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! 
@msdhoni.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Happy birthday, @msdhoni Wish you the very best for the coming year! Keep shining always.

