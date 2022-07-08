Wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 41

Dhoni, who is currently in the UK, celebrated his birthday with friends and family. India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant joining was also part of the celebration

A screengrab from a video posted online by MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi on Thursday

Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday.

Dhoni, who is currently in the UK, celebrated his birthday with friends and family. India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant joining was also part of the celebration.



Many former and current cricketers posted birthday wishes for ‘Captain Cool’ on social media. Here are a few:

Virat Kohli: A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip @msdhoni.

Suresh Raina: Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may God bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead!

@msdhoni.

Cheteshwar Pujara: Happy birthday, @msdhoni Wish you the very best for the coming year! Keep shining always.