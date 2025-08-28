With India’s red-ball team undergoing a generational shift, this edition arrives at a critical juncture. The retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and R Ashwin, coupled with Rishabh Pant’s ongoing injury recovery, have created a vacuum in the Test setup

India players pose with the trophy after defeating India C in the final round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy (Pic: @BCCIDomestic/X)

The Duleep Trophy , once considered a stepping stone to the Indian Test team, is back with its traditional zonal format, and with it, renewed purpose. The 2025 edition kicked off on Thursday in Bengaluru, with North Zone taking on East Zone and Central Zone facing North East Zone in the quarterfinals. South Zone and 2023 finalists West Zone have earned direct entry into the semifinals.

All matches of the Duleep Trophy, that has often struggled with identity in recent years, are being hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. From zonal face-offs to India ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ teams, the Duleep Trophy had gone through several experimental phases over the past decade. But this year’s return to its original format is more than just nostalgic, it’s timely.

With India’s red-ball team undergoing a generational shift, this edition arrives at a critical juncture. The retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and R Ashwin, coupled with Rishabh Pant’s ongoing injury recovery, have created a vacuum in the Test setup. The selectors are now scouting for fresh middle-order and spin-bowling options, and the Duleep Trophy once again offers an ideal platform to audition.

The BCCI’s March directive, mandating contracted players to participate in domestic cricket when available, has already made its impact felt. Interest in red-ball cricket is back, and the presence of India hopefuls across all five zones ensures this tournament has substance and stakes.

Rajat Patidar, fresh off captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title, now leads Central Zone in the absence of Dhruv Jurel, who is nursing a groin niggle. Meanwhile, East Zone are without key players Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ishan Kishan, forcing Riyan Parag into captaincy duties.

The competition is stacked with players knocking on the Test door. Shreyas Iyer, left out of the Asia Cup squad, sees this as a golden chance to revive his red-ball credentials. Sarfaraz Khan, riding high after twin centuries at the Buchi Babu Invitational, is another batter eager to impress. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal also have points to prove.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav, overlooked during the England tour, has much at stake. Mohammed Shami’s presence with East Zone is encouraging, though he’ll be under scrutiny regarding his fitness. The spin department includes a hungry R Sai Kishore from South Zone, still on the fringes despite consistent domestic performances. Fast-bowling depth is visible too, with Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Anshul Kamboj among those in action.

As the domestic calendar’s curtain-raiser, the Duleep Trophy not only sets the tone for the Ranji season but could also shape India’s squad for the upcoming home Tests against South Africa. In many ways, it is once again what it was always meant to be, the crucible for India’s next red-ball stars!