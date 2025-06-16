India will begin their campaign with the tournament opener on September 30, taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, defending champions Australia will kick off their title defence with a high-voltage clash against New Zealand on October 1

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday unveiled the complete schedule for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The prestigious tournament will feature eight top teams competing across five cities, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo.

India will begin their campaign with the tournament opener on September 30, taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, defending champions Australia will kick off their title defence with a high-voltage clash against New Zealand on October 1.

The tournament format will see the top four teams at the end of the league stage progressing to the semi-finals. The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, while the second will be played in either Colombo or Guwahati, depending on logistical considerations. The grand finale of the 2025 Women’s World Cup is slated for November 2, and will take place in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

In preparation for the main event, all participating teams will play two warm-up matches each, beginning on September 24.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share the announcement, writing: "The moment we’ve been waiting for! 🏆. The Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 fixtures are OUT! 🗓🔥. @ICC".

One of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament, India vs Pakistan, is set to take place on October 5 in Colombo, promising yet another electrifying chapter in this storied rivalry. The Women in Blue will then face South Africa on October 9, followed by a crucial encounter against Australia on October 12.

India’s campaign will continue with a face-off against England on October 19, before taking on New Zealand on October 23. The hosts will wrap up their group stage with a match against Bangladesh on October 26 in Bengaluru, which could prove decisive in their journey to the knockouts.

This will be the 13th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup since its inception in 1973. Australia, who emerged victorious in the 2022 edition, clinching their seventh title, enter the tournament as favourites after finishing atop the ICC Women’s Championship standings. The top six teams from that championship earned direct qualification for the World Cup, with the remaining spots filled through qualifiers.