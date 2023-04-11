Women’s cricket team support staff to get long-term contracts

“All the coaches will be given long-term contracts and it will not be a temporary arrangement like we have seen in the past. This will give the team much needed stability,” a BCCI source told PTI

Indian women's cricket team. Pic/PTI

The Indian women’s cricket team support staff will henceforth get long-term contracts as the BCCI has decided to do away with the practise of appointing them on an ad-hoc basis.

“All the coaches will be given long-term contracts and it will not be a temporary arrangement like we have seen in the past. This will give the team much needed stability,” a BCCI source told PTI.

The decision was taken at the virtual Apex Council meeting on Sunday. BCCI’s big perks An office bearer of the all-powerful BCCI will now be paid a daily allowance of USD 1000 on foreign tours and will fly first-class.

Earlier, the officer bearers of the world’s richest board used to get USD 750 per day on overseas tours.

