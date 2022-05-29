Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity captain Deepti Sharma reckons partnerships in middle overs could have changed outcome

Supernovas clinched their third Women's T20 Challenge title. Supernovas put 165/7 on the board. Velocity failed to chase down the total as they lost the match by 4-runs

Velocity players during a match. Pic/ official Twitter account of IPL

Following her side's narrow 4-run defeat to Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge final, Velocity captain Deepti Sharma said on Saturday that the result could have been different had the side built some partnerships in the middle overs.

It was a thriller at the MCA Stadium in Pune as Supernovas clinched their third Women's T20 Challenge title. Supernovas put 165/7 on the board. Velocity failed to chase down the total as they lost the match by 4-runs in a last-over thriller.

"I think had we built partnerships in the middle overs, it would not have come down to this. Batters did not take responsibility, but Laura and Simran played really well. Given our batting lineup, it looked like a chasable target. Those two (Laura Wolvaardt and Simran Bahadur) had to swing the bat at everything, that was the only option they had. The way the team has performed, we did decently," said the captain during a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Velocity opted to bowl first and Supernovas put up 165/7 in their 20 overs, powered by the superb knocks of Deandra Dottin (62) and Harmanpreet Kaur (43). Captain Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, with 2/20. Chasing 166, Velocity were off to a poor start, losing half of their team at score of 64. Batter Laura Woolvadart (65*) and Simran Bahadur (20*) tried to win it for their side, but fell 4 runs short of their maiden title.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever