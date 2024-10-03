Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is placed in Group A alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand. Harbhajan Singh's fear was not that Australia has defeated India 23 times in 32 T20Is with the Indians securing the win in just seven matches

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Biggest challenges for India in women's T20 WC will be Australia, Sri Lanka": Harbhajan Singh x 00:00

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh said the women's team will face a tough challenge from Australia and Sri Lanka in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Team India is placed in Group A alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.

"I think India needs to be very careful when playing against Australia. Looking at this group, India has Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. But one match that I think will be a little tough is the India-Australia match", Harbhajan Singh told Star Sports.

"Australia is a good team, even though these matches are being played in Dubai, on subcontinent pitches that might not suit them as much as their home conditions. But Australia, no matter where they play, are hard to beat. So, the biggest challenge for India may be Australia," he said.

Harbhajan Singh's fear was not that Australia has defeated India 23 times in 32 T20Is with the Indians securing the win in just seven matches.

Harbhajan warned India of another challenge of Sri Lanka. The Lankans had defeated India in the Asia Cup final.

"Sri Lanka, too, after their recent series win against India, will be confident when they play against India. So, that will also be a good contest."

But Harbhajan had little doubts that India have the skill sets to land their maiden ICC title. "Team India will be the team to beat in this tournament. They have both experience and youth. Harman (captain Harmanpreet Kaur) is in good form, Smriti (Mandhana) is in good form, and Deepti (Sharma) is an unbelievable spinner.

"They are a very capable team and have been playing very good cricket. The unit looks solid. If India plays good cricket overall, I believe they will win this tournament, he noted.

The off-spinner, who has 711 international wickets, also advised the Indians to take it one match at a time, without succumbing to the big-moment pressure.

"You have to try to give your best and not take pressure. At this stage, the only thing that matters is to know yourself, and play as a unit. Results will follow.

"Don't think about the big picture; just take small steps with each match and focus on the process. I hope if they follow these things, our team will perform very well, he added.

Team India will begin their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against New Zealand on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)