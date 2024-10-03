"I knew everyone was thinking, ‘When will our time come? How will it feel to see Harry Di lift the World Cup with us in the background?’ I don’t want to think too much about the result, honestly. The dream is there, but we’re focusing more on the process and what we need to do", Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "That desire and passion to win was ignited when we saw Rohit Sharma and the team lifting the trophy": Jemimah Rodrigues x 00:00

As the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off today, all eyes are on Team India as they set out to make 'HerStory' by chasing their first-ever title. Catch all the live action on Star Sports, the official broadcaster, as India begins their campaign on October 4th, taking on New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an exclusive conversation with Star Sports, Indian women cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, and Smriti Mandhana shared their thoughts on the historic possibility of India securing two World Cup titles in the same year. With the men’s team already celebrating their World Cup victory earlier this year, the women’s team now has a unique opportunity to follow in their footsteps. Here's what they had to say:

Harmanpreet Kaur: "It would be very special. This year, the men’s team won the World Cup, and we all know how special that moment was for everyone. If we win, it will create a similar moment for Indian fans and for cricket history back home. I think it’s going to be a very special achievement for us."

Also Read: "Biggest challenges for India in women's T20 WC will be Australia, Sri Lanka": Harbhajan Singh

Jemimah Rodrigues: "I remember watching the men’s final. We had a Test match against South Africa, and on Day 3, we stayed up until 12 or 1:30 in the night watching the match. I remember that moment clearly. We’ve always dreamt of winning the World Cup, but seeing them win just before our World Cup made it feel so much more real. That desire and passion to win was ignited when we saw Rohit Sharma and the team lifting the trophy. A few of us were in the room, and we’re usually a talkative bunch, especially me, but when that happened, we all fell silent. I knew everyone was thinking, ‘When will our time come? How will it feel to see Harry Di lift the World Cup with us in the background?’ I don’t want to think too much about the result, honestly. The dream is there, but we’re focusing more on the process and what we need to do. We’ll let God take care of the result. "

Renuka Thakur: "It would be amazing. When the boys won, it gave us hope that we could replicate it. They won after so many years, and there was so much happiness across the nation. We want to contribute to that happiness by winning our title too."

Shafali Verma: "Yes, the men’s team winning the World Cup was an emotional moment for the entire country. If we win too, then it will be two World Cups in a year, which is a big thing for both us and the nation. It will be like a festival for everyone."

Smriti Mandhana: "Winning two trophies in a year would be a different achievement, but winning the World Cup itself will be very special. This year, my goal is to not discuss my goals. I don’t want to talk about what’s going to happen next. It’s important for us to follow the process and take it one match at a time. The journey and what happens after—how many trophies we win—is something for all of you to enjoy. For us, it’s about the process. As I’ve said, this year and last year have been about focusing on the process, not the goals. Hopefully, we can talk about this once the final is finished."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.