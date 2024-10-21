Women's T20 World Cup 2024: This Indian player has been named in the team of the tournament

New Zealand's Amelia Kerr won the "Player of the Tournament" award. She scalped 15 wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, following which she became the player with the most wickets in a single Women's T20 World Cup

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made the cut to the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament on the back of her strong batting performances. The team is dominated by players from New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand won their maiden Women's T20 World Cup title after they defeated South Africa by 32 runs in the finals.

Team India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, but Harmanpreet Kaur was the standout performer for her side. Previously, the "Women in Blue" lost the Asia Cup 2024 final against Sri Lanka women's cricket team.

She finished as India's top scorer and the fourth-highest overall in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, amassing 150 runs in four innings.

With two fifties to her name, she boasted an incredible average of 150. Her strike rate of 133.92 was the fifth-best in the tournament. Kaur's quick-fire 52 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka was crucial in keeping India's hopes alive for a semifinal spot.

Champions New Zealand have three members in the world team announced by the ICC on Monday, including 12th player Eden Carson, while runners-up South Africa also have three. New Zealand's Amelia Kerr won the "Player of the Tournament" award. She was also named as the "Player of the Match" for the finals against South Africa. She scalped 15 wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, following which she became the player with the most wickets in a single Women's T20 World Cup.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 team: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, captain), Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Melie Kerr (New Zealand), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh, wk), Afy Fletcher (West Indies), Rosemary Mair (New Zealand), Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa), Megan Schutt (Australia).

12th: Eden Carson (New Zealand).

(With PTI Inputs)