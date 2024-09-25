Breaking News
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets go on sale for WC, free entry for U-18s

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets go on sale for WC, free entry for U-18s

Updated on: 25 September,2024 04:37 PM IST  |  Dubai
PTI

The tickets were made available with just over a week left for the tournament-opener on October 3

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets go on sale for WC, free entry for U-18s

Harmanpreet Kaur with coach Amol Mazumder at the pre-departure press conference on Tuesday (Pic: Ashish Raje)

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets go on sale for WC, free entry for U-18s
The tickets for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE went on sale on Wednesday with the cheapest ones costing as little as five UAE dirham(approximately Rs 114).


The tickets were made available with just over a week left for the tournament-opener on October 3.


The event was originally supposed to be held in Bangladesh but was moved to the UAE due to political unrest in the South Asian nation caused by a students' protest over quota in jobs.


"Tickets have been priced with accessibility in mind, starting from just 5 AED, while premium seating options are available at 40 AED (Rs 910). For double-header match days, a single ticket grants access to both games," said the ICC in a statement.

Entry will be free for everyone under the age of 18.

"For added convenience, kiosks will also be available at both Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for offline ticket purchases," the statement added.

The World Cup will see 10 nations, including reigning champions Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies competing to be crowned champions on October 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

