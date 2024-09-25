Bavare also worked with Mithali Raj’s team for the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where they failed to make the semi-finals

Harmanpreet Kaur feels the one-on-one sessions with sports psychologist Mugdha Bavare will help Team India enhance their performance during the women’s T20 World Cup starting in UAE on October 3.

“When you talk personally [to a sports psychologist], you know what you are talking about and the areas you want to focus on. But when it comes to the team [players], it is important that everyone opens up so that we can work together,” Harmanpreet said during the team’s pre-departure press conference at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Bavare also worked with Mithali Raj's team for the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where they failed to make the semi-finals.

Bavare interacted with Harmanpreet & Co during the preparatory camp held at the National Cricket Academy recently.

“We had a few sessions where we talked to each other about how we are feeling and how we want to go about it. With Mugdha’s help, there were a lot of sessions after which we felt well and then, after executing them on the ground, we felt good,” Harmanpreet added.

The team’s head coach Amol Muzumdar said: “I was pretty happy with the results. There were certain things that we tried to address. Mughda has been fantastic with the group and she continues to be there.”