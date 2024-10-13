Breaking News
Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 | EXPLAINED: The MCC rule behind Phoebe Litchfield’s LBW controversy

Updated on: 13 October,2024 09:32 PM IST  |  Dubai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Opting to bat, Australia were restricted to 151 for 8 with opener Grace Harris top-scoring with 40 off 41 balls

Phoebe Litchfield (Pic: X)

The ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was on Sunday marred by controversy stemming from a Decision Review System (DRS) incident that occurred during India's final group stage match against Australia.


Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield attempted a reverse sweep against India’s Deepti Sharma in the 17th over of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 league match. Initially, she was adjudged LBW after failing to connect with the ball.


However, she opted to review the on-field decision, which ultimately granted her a reprieve. The third umpire determined that the ball had pitched outside the line of leg stump, prompting a reversal of the original call.


Law 36.1.2 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) regulations state that a batter can only be given out leg before wicket if the ball, when not intercepted full-pitch, either pitches in line with the wickets or on the off side of the striker's wicket. This rule plays a critical role in adjudicating LBW decisions and aims to maintain fairness in gameplay.

Following the controversial decision, Indian players, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, expressed their discontent with the umpire’s ruling, arguing that the ball pitching outside leg stump should be considered irrelevant as Litchfield had switched her stance in an attempt to execute a reverse sweep.

However, the definitions of the off and on sides remain unchanged regardless of the batter's stance when attempting such shots. Thus, the original judgment on the ball's trajectory was upheld based on established rules.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously considered potential amendments to this particular rule, acknowledging the complexities that arise in modern cricket with the advent of innovative batting techniques. However, no alterations have been implemented, leaving the existing laws intact.

Meanwhile, opting to bat, Australia were restricted to 151 for 8 with opener Grace Harris top-scoring with 40 off 41 balls. Stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry chipped in with 32 each.

For India, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece while Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil got one each.

India made one change, bringing back seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana while Australia made two changes with Grace Harris and Darcie Brown coming back.

