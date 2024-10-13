Opting to bat, Australia were restricted to 151 for 8 with opener Grace Harris top-scoring with 40 off 41 balls

Phoebe Litchfield (Pic: X)

The ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 was on Sunday marred by controversy stemming from a Decision Review System (DRS) incident that occurred during India's final group stage match against Australia.

Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield attempted a reverse sweep against India’s Deepti Sharma in the 17th over of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 league match. Initially, she was adjudged LBW after failing to connect with the ball.

However, she opted to review the on-field decision, which ultimately granted her a reprieve. The third umpire determined that the ball had pitched outside the line of leg stump, prompting a reversal of the original call.

Law 36.1.2 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) regulations state that a batter can only be given out leg before wicket if the ball, when not intercepted full-pitch, either pitches in line with the wickets or on the off side of the striker's wicket. This rule plays a critical role in adjudicating LBW decisions and aims to maintain fairness in gameplay.

Given out LBW. Phoebe Litchfield takes the review. No bat or glove. Pitching outside the leg stump and Phoebe Litchfield survives. Smriti tells umpire Sue Redfern that Phoebe Litchfield was turning around as a right hander.#INDvsAUS #INDvBAN #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/eGbvEZNC4j — A & K🇮🇳 (@badjocker1020) October 13, 2024

Someone please tell me why Litchfield's wicket declared as not out!!! Because Lichfield was fully reversed when she was batting so practically that was an out, Right?#AusvsInd #INDvsAUS #WT20I #Deeptisharma — Niwa S Anneliese (@niwa_anneliese) October 13, 2024

How dumb are these rules & how dumb are the umpires? What’s the use of technology when logics exits the scene.

Phoebe Litchfield herself was walking off. Dumb fuck umpires — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) October 13, 2024

Just like the leg-side wide goes out of the equation once the batter plays the switch-hit, should do away with where the ball pitches. It's not really outside leg if you look at that Litchfield review. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 13, 2024

When the left handed batter changes the stance to play the reverse sweep/switch hit and gets hit on the pads, laws should consider the batter as right handed batter. Guess Litchfield should've been lbw v Deepti. Your thoughts? — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 13, 2024

Following the controversial decision, Indian players, including vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, expressed their discontent with the umpire’s ruling, arguing that the ball pitching outside leg stump should be considered irrelevant as Litchfield had switched her stance in an attempt to execute a reverse sweep.

However, the definitions of the off and on sides remain unchanged regardless of the batter's stance when attempting such shots. Thus, the original judgment on the ball's trajectory was upheld based on established rules.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously considered potential amendments to this particular rule, acknowledging the complexities that arise in modern cricket with the advent of innovative batting techniques. However, no alterations have been implemented, leaving the existing laws intact.

Meanwhile, opting to bat, Australia were restricted to 151 for 8 with opener Grace Harris top-scoring with 40 off 41 balls. Stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry chipped in with 32 each.

For India, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma took two wickets apiece while Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil got one each.

India made one change, bringing back seamer Pooja Vastrakar in place of Sajeevan Sajana while Australia made two changes with Grace Harris and Darcie Brown coming back.