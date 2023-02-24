Breaking News
Women's T20 World Cup: England’s Danni Wyatt in ‘terrifying’ cable car drama ahead of SA clash

Updated on: 24 February,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Danni Wyatt


England cricketer Danni Wyatt revealed on Thursday the “terrifying” moment when Cape Town’s famed Table Mountain cable car lost power and left her hovering helplessly high above the ground. 


Wyatt and her teammates had joined tourists on the ride which sweeps over 1,000m (3,200ft) up to the plateau above the city. “There were a few technical issues that made me very nervous before we boarded the cable car and then it decided to drop a little bit and swung,” said the 31-year-old. 



“It was a very terrifying experience. I don’t think I’ll be going up that mountain again anytime soon. “I’m not going on that cable car ever again. Next time. I’ll take the stairs.” 


Also Read: Women's T20 World Cup: India will need to up their game against England

On Friday, Table Mountain will form the stunning backdrop as Wyatt and her England teammates face South Africa in their World Cup semi-final at Newlands. Wyatt made 59 as England piled up 213 against Pakistan to complete a perfect run in the group stage.

