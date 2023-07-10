According to the World Cup schedule released by ICC, Pakistan will play their World Cup matches at five venues: Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata

Rohit Sharma. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Won’t send team for ODI World Cup if India don’t come here': PCB x 00:00

The minister in-charge of sports in Pakistan, Ehsaan Mazari, has expressed his disappointment over BCCI’s stance on playing the Asia Cup at a neutral venue, saying that they would also demand the same for Babar Azam-led side’s ODI World Cup games in India if Rohit Sharma’s side doesn’t travel across the border for the Asian cricket tournament.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023 dates & venues announced: Tournament to be held in hybrid model

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the World Cup schedule released by ICC, Pakistan will play their World Cup matches at five venues: Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata.

“My personal opinion, since the Pakistan Cricket Board comes under my ministry, is that if India demands to play their Asia Cup games at a neutral venue, we would also demand the same for our World Cup games in India,” Mazari told Indian Express.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever