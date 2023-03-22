Breaking News
WPL 2023: DC’s Alice Capsey keeps UPW in check at Brabourne

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Shankar | mailbag@mid-day.com

DC’s Alice Capsey is delighted after picking up a UPW wicket at Brabourne. Pic/Ashish Raje


Off-spinner Alice Capsey’s 3-26 helped Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict UP Warriorz (UPW) to 138-6 despite all-rounder Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 32-ball 58 in the final group stage match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.  


At the time of going to press, DC were 57 for one in five overs.



Since Mumbai Indians won their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier on Tuesday, they finish the league stage with 12 points.


DC, who opted to bowl, encountered some fine batting from UPW skipper Alyssa Healy (36 off 34) and Shweta Sehrawat (19 off 12). They took the team to 30-0 after four overs. But DC did extremely well to pull things back, holding UPW at 63-2 at the 10-over mark, sending both openers back to the pavilion.

DC’s excellent bowling display continued to the 18th over, led by off-spinner Alice Capsey (3-26), who with left-arm spinners Radha Yadav (2-28) and Jess Jonassen (1-24) choked the run flow for UPW and induced errors from the batters. All three of Capsey’s victims were stumped, playing attacking shots. However, UPW finished the innings well, scoring 33 runs off the final two overs thanks to their star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath (58 not out off 32).

