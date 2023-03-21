Breaking News
The 25-year blood feud that ended in Navi Mumbai murder
Mumbai: Now, BMC issues show-case notice to Sun Beach Resort
Open defecation: A common sight on Mumbai University's Kalina campus
Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar
Is Mumbai Regional Congress Committee getting a new chief?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WPL 2023 Delhi bowlers outclass MI

WPL 2023: Delhi bowlers outclass MI

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Top

Thanks to DC’s disciplined bowling and equally tight fielding after sending MI in, the Meg Lanning-led side restricted their opposition to just 109-8 in the allotted 20 overs

WPL 2023: Delhi bowlers outclass MI

DC players celebrate a MI wicket at DY Patil Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a massive nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) game at the DY Patil Stadium here on Monday. Thanks to DC’s disciplined bowling and equally tight fielding after sending MI in, the Meg Lanning-led side restricted their opposition to just 109-8 in the allotted 20 overs.


The Navi Mumbai venue proved yet again what a happy hunting ground it is for DC’s South African pacer Marizanne Kapp. She returned figures of 2-13 after her 5-15 against Gujarat Giants at the same venue on March 11. On Monday, she dismissed MI opener Yastika Bhatia (1) and one-drop batter Nat Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries.



In reply, DC chased the target quite comfortably with 11 overs to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 17-ball 38 by one drop batter Alice Capsey. Openers Shafali Verma (33) and Lanning (32 not out) provided victors a solid start before the former was stumped by Yastika Bhatia off offie Hayley Matthews with the score reading 56-1 in 4.3 overs.


Also read: WPL 2023: The experience and love will stay with me for a long time, says Sophie Devine

Earlier, Shikha Pandey (2-21) and energetic fielder Jemimah Rodrigues gave MI their third shock when Rodrigues took a good diving catch at mid-on to send back Hayley Matthews for five.

delhi capitals mumbai indians indian premier league dy patil stadium sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK