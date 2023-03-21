WPL 2023: Delhi bowlers outclass MI

Thanks to DC’s disciplined bowling and equally tight fielding after sending MI in, the Meg Lanning-led side restricted their opposition to just 109-8 in the allotted 20 overs

DC players celebrate a MI wicket at DY Patil Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Navi Mumbai venue proved yet again what a happy hunting ground it is for DC’s South African pacer Marizanne Kapp. She returned figures of 2-13 after her 5-15 against Gujarat Giants at the same venue on March 11. On Monday, she dismissed MI opener Yastika Bhatia (1) and one-drop batter Nat Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries.

In reply, DC chased the target quite comfortably with 11 overs to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 17-ball 38 by one drop batter Alice Capsey. Openers Shafali Verma (33) and Lanning (32 not out) provided victors a solid start before the former was stumped by Yastika Bhatia off offie Hayley Matthews with the score reading 56-1 in 4.3 overs.

Earlier, Shikha Pandey (2-21) and energetic fielder Jemimah Rodrigues gave MI their third shock when Rodrigues took a good diving catch at mid-on to send back Hayley Matthews for five.