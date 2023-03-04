WPL 2023: 'Fearless' Smriti Mandhana vows to give it her all for Royal Challengers Bangalore

The lanky Indian opener Smriti Mandhana’s languid elegance will meet its match in Meg Lanning’s silky stroke play when Royal Challengers Bangalore square off against Delhi Capitals on Sunday

Smriti Mandhana at a media interaction in Mumbai (Pic Courtesy: Srijanee Majumdar)

The lanky Indian opener Smriti Mandhana’s languid elegance will meet its match in Meg Lanning’s silky stroke play when Royal Challengers Bangalore square off against Delhi Capitals in Women’s Premier League 2023 on Sunday. With all-rounder extraordinaire Ellyse Perry, equanimous Heather Knight, invincible Sophie Devine, and the marauding Richa Ghosh in their ranks, the squad looks a formidable unit.

It is exhilarating to wonder how the potential of the cash-rich league will yield for women’s cricket to explore and benefit from for a long time. One can just say, ‘Yeh to bas shuruat hai!’

The young skipper Mandhana has been fine-tuning her game and remains committed to lift the trophy in the inaugural edition. Speaking about her new role with the Royal Challengers, Mandhana expressed her enthusiasm for the team and her fellow players. She recalled the moment when the team was watching the auction together and how they all felt emotional as they realised that they were finally going to be a part of something special.

When asked if there was an added pressure on the team, Mandhan said the RCB camp will be desperate for a showing that befits their tag as one of hot favourites in the WPL. “What Virat bhaiya has achieved is simply extraordinary and cannot be put into words. But for the start, we will make sure we excel in all departments of the game. We will try to make the most of this opportunity,” Mandhana said during a media interaction at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

When asked about her equation with the ‘dearest’ Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana stated: “Jemi has been an amazing friend. Bahut excited hai hum dono (we are both very excited). We have often played against each other, so competing against each other will not be tough. I know Jemi doesn’t like talking when she bats, so I’ll try teasing her a bit (laughs).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are set to clash in a blockbuster opening match against Gujarat Giants later in the evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The players will look forward to a fleeting campaign at the WPL as they take on their global counterparts in the cash-rich tournament.