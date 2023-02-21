Women's T20 World Cup: My toughest innings, Smriti Mandhana describes her 87 against Ireland

India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana termed her brilliant innings of 56-bl 87 against Ireland, which helped the team post a defendable 155/6 in 20 overs, as the toughest innings she has ever played

India's Smriti Mandhana plays a shot during the Group B T20 women's World Cup.Pic/AFP

Mandhana struck nine fours and three sixes during a knock in which she survived four dropped chances to help India reach a par score. Ireland's chase was cut short by rain and they were five runs short of the par score as per the DLS method.

Mandhana said it was the pace at which the Ireland bowlers were bowling that made it her toughest innings.

"One of the most toughest innings I would have played. Not the wicket but the pace they were bowling and with the wind, it got worse," said Mandhana after the match on Monday.

"Good to post some runs and go into the semis. The England match wasn't the way we wanted," she said.

Asked what conversations she was having with her opening partner Shafali Verma during their half-century opening stand, Mandhana said they were telling each other to get used to the pace of the bowling.

"We were telling each other to try and maintain our shape. I was batting bad and she was not timing it well. But we were trying to discuss that and there was a lot of wind and we needed to get used to the pace they were bowling," said Mandhan.

Mandhana was adjudged the player of the match for her effort that helped India set up a potential semifinal meeting with Austria.

