Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana shines as India beat Ireland to enter semis

Earlier, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a scintillating 56-ball 87. Mandhana’s knock was laced with nine delectable fours and three sixes

Smriti Mandhana en route her 87 against Ireland at Gqeberha yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

India beat Ireland by five runs (D/L method) to enter the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup at St George’s Park here on Monday. Chasing 155-6, Ireland were 54-2 in 8.2 overs when rain stopped play. Ireland’s Gaby Lewis and skipper Laura Delany were unbeaten on 32 and 17 respectively. Earlier, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana stood out with a scintillating 56-ball 87. Mandhana’s knock was laced with nine delectable fours and three sixes.

62-run opening stand

Opting to bat after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13) won the toss, India were off to a fine start with the opening duo of Mandhana and Shafali Verma putting on 62 runs in just under 10 overs at St George’s Park. But Shafali once again got out after getting a start, caught by Amy Hunter off the bowling of skipper Laura Delany, who introduced herself into the attack after the frontline bowlers failed to get the team a breakthrough. Harmanpreet joined Mandhana in the middle, and the two looked to build on a partnership. Playing strokes turned out to be difficult on a

Bates, Kerr star for NZ

Meanwhile, riding on fine half-centuries from opener Suzie Bates (56) and Amelia Kerr (66), New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs to spice up the semi-final qualification scenario in Group ‘A’.

Also Read: WPL: Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain

The pair combined for a second-wicket partnership of 110, the White Ferns’ third-highest ever at the tournament, to take the side to 162-3 before dismissing Sri Lanka for 60 in 15.5 overs on Sunday. This was Sri Lanka’s second big loss in the tournament and their hopes of progressing to the semi-finals from the five-team group are over.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever