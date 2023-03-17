WPL 2023: Kohli’s message fired me up: Kanika Ahuja after match-winning 46

The 20-year-old from Punjab smashed 46 off 30 balls, the highest score by an uncapped player in the WPL so far, as RCB chased down a tricky 136 to secure a five-wicket win against UP Warriorz on Wednesday

Kanika Ahuja

Talented all-rounder Kanika Ahuja said it was a discussion with India batting great Virat Kohli which fired her up as she blasted a rapid 46 to help Royal Challengers Bangalore finally end their losing streak in the Women’s Premier League.

The 20-year-old from Punjab smashed 46 off 30 balls, the highest score by an uncapped player in the WPL so far, as RCB chased down a tricky 136 to secure a five-wicket win against UP Warriorz on Wednesday.

“Virat sir told us there is nothing about pressure here, it is all about pleasure,” Ahuja told the media during the first press conference of her career.

Also read: Virat Kohli reveals thoughts on quitting IPL captaincy, says 'I had no belief'

Kohli did not attend the Indian team’s optional training session on Wednesday and instead met the RCB’s squad which is competing in the WPL in Mumbai.

“He told us to not put ourselves in pressure when we are out there in the middle. He said it is a matter of pleasure that we are getting to play here, not everyone gets the similar opportunity,” said Ahuja, who wants to bat 360 degrees like Suryakumar Yadav.

RCB had a nightmare start to the inaugural edition of the WPL as they lost five matches on the trot.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever