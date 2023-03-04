WPL 2023: They finally have their moment in the sun!

The WPL which begins today, promises to be a turning point for women’s cricket in India; Mumbai Indians face Gujarat Giants in opener at DY Patil

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and GG captain Beth Mooney

India’s women cricketers will not only get the much-needed exposure to take their game to the next level but also enjoy the perks of a cash-rich tournament when the Women’s Premier League (WPL) ushers in a new dawn for the sport in the country. The 21-match tournament will commence on Saturday with Gujarat Giants taking on India captain Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians in the tournament-opener. The incumbent India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been bestowed with the responsibility of a star-studded MI team. Kaur would hope that the competition will help India bridge the gap with Australia and England.

‘Great platform’

“I think this is a great platform for all Indian players because we have been missing this tournament for a long time,” she had said during a virtual media interaction on Wednesday. “Definitely for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments they’ve got so much young talent. “After the WPL we are also going to get some good talent and I’m sure the difference you’re talking about [between India and Australia sides] we’d love to cut down. When you see good talent coming up, you’re definitely going to make a good team after the WPL,” she added.

Mithali excited as mentor

Former India captain Mithali Raj is also an indomitable figure in the Gujarat Giants’ camp in capacity of the team’s mentor and advisor. She expressed her happiness at the promise which WPL brings. “I’m just happy that it has come to a point where women’s cricket now is a sustainable sport on its own for young girls in India. Not just in India, even club cricketers abroad in two-three years’ time,” Gujarat Giants Mithali said.

