Captains at the toss (Pic: @wplt20/X)

Listen to this article WPL 2024 final, RCB vs DC live updates: Bangalore scalp three wickets in one over x 00:00

Inaugural runners-up Delhi Capitals have another shot at the Women's Premier League title on Sunday when they host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the fledgling WPL 2024.

Bangalore are unexpected finalists after a narrow five-run win over title-holders Mumbai Indians in Friday's eliminator, bouncing back from their fourth place finish in the first season. Their captain Smriti Mandhana, a mainstay of India's white-ball teams, said it was an intimidating prospect to be facing crowd favourites Delhi, helmed by fellow veteran opener Meg Lanning of Australia. "We are playing a good Delhi Capitals side which has played some amazing cricket," she told reporters on Saturday.

Mandhana said she had been a long-time admirer of Lanning, one of the biggest stars in women's cricket, and praised her opposite number for giving her a pep talk after Delhi defeated Bangalore in a match last year. "I had always looked up to her," she said. "A little conversation with someone who understands batting as much as you do, I think that helps. So really that was an amazing thing that she did."

WPL 2024 final, RCB vs DC live updates: Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh (Wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.

WPL 2024 final, RCB vs DC live updates: Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux

WPL 2024 final, RCB vs DC live updates: Toss update

Delhi win toss, elects to bat first against Bangalore.

WPL 2024 final, RCB vs DC live updates: Confirmed playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

8:14 PM: 64/3 (8)

Molineux completes a hat-trick by deceiving Capsey with a slower delivery, causing her to miss the attempted sweep shot and knocking back her leg-stump for a duck, as RCB gains momentum in the match.

8:07 PM: 64/1 (7.1)

Shafali Verma's aggressive innings ends as she falls to Molineux's delivery, caught by Wareham at deep mid-wicket after attempting a slog-sweep, contributing 44 runs off 27 balls with 2 fours and 3 sixes.

8:00 PM: 64/0 (7)

Georgia Wareham maintains control with her variations, restricting Shafali Verma and Lanning to singles with her flighted deliveries.

7:56 PM: 41/0 (4)

Renuka Singh faces the brunt of Lanning's aggressive intent, conceding consecutive boundaries, while Shafali Verma showcases her power with a massive six, prompting a change of ends for the bowler.

7:49 PM: 19/0 (2)

Sophie Molineux's left-arm orthodox deliveries offer varied challenges, with Shafali Verma unleashing a massive six, setting the tone for the final, while Lanning and Verma accumulate singles with calculated strokes.

7:37 PM: 9/0 (1)

7:30 PM: Match begins!