Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bring it home Pant Ponting wish Meg Lannings Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2024 final
<< Back to Elections 2024

'Bring it home': Pant, Ponting wish Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2024 final

Updated on: 17 March,2024 06:07 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the end of the group stage matches, DC stood at the top of the standings with 12 points, which helped Lanning's side move directly into the finals

'Bring it home': Pant, Ponting wish Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2024 final

DC won six matches after playing eight league games (Pic: @wplt20/X)

Listen to this article
'Bring it home': Pant, Ponting wish Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals ahead of WPL 2024 final
x
00:00

Ahead of the WPL 2024 final between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), skipper Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting of the men's cricket team wished the women's team for their upcoming final match of the tournament.


"Best wishes, ft. RP2," Delhi Capitals wrote on X while sharing Pant and Ponting's message.



"On behalf of the Delhi Capitals men's team, we clearly think you all are the best team of the season. Now bring it home," Ponting said. Meanwhile, Pant said, "Most importantly, just enjoy your final and have fun."

After the end of the group stage matches, DC stood at the top of the standings with 12 points, which helped Lanning's side move directly into the finals. DC won six matches after playing eight league games.

Earlier, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, Lanning said that she didn't enjoy the 40-meter boundary.

"It is a nightmare having a 40-meter boundary on one side. That is one thing I haven't necessarily enjoyed as a captain. There's so much more power and strength in the game now that people are clearing the ropes pretty easily," Lanning was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as saying.

RCB and DC squared off against each other four times in the first two seasons of the WPL, but the Bengaluru-based franchise could never clinch a win against last year's finalists.

Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2024 final: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (Wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Annabel Sutherland, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WPL 2024 Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 cricket news sports sports news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK