RCB and DC have pulled their socks to clash against each other for the finals of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Royal Challengers Banglore did not have a very good season in the first edition of WPL, but skipper Smriti Mandhana believes that it is important to live in the present

Smriti Mandhana (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana doesn't want comparisons with men's team ahead of the finals x 00:00

Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Smriti Mandhana stated that she doesn't want to put much pressure on her side ahead of the WPL 2024 final against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. She also added that she is not in the mood for the comparisons with their men's team in the IPL.

RCB and DC have pulled their socks to clash against each other for the finals of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RCB men's team has still not managed to win the IPL title yet but has finished as runners-up in the years 2009, 2011 and 2016. On the other hand, the women's team has entered into the finals of the WPL in just their second year. "Firstly, I think this year was really important for us to connect to the whole franchise with what's happened with the men, sometimes it puts pressure.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Top 5 rising stars' debut season

"So we were just thinking that we are two seasons into it, so let's not put too much stress. So not really co-relating with what happened with the men's team," Mandhana said in the post-match press conference after defeating Mumbai Indians by five runs in the Eliminator here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Banglore did not have a very good season in the first edition of WPL, but skipper Smriti Mandhana believes that it is important to live in the present.

"What cricket has taught is it is important to live in the present. It's just about playing good cricket on that particular day, whoever plays the best cricket tomorrow is going to win," she said.

"Last year wasn't the greatest campaign for RCB. (But) the conversation in the last 25 days has always been around we are enjoying each other's company, really focussed on the process, training well. So doesn't change anything. We are not changing anything overnight because it is a final."

Also Read: IN PHOTOS | IPL 2024: Virat Kohli eyes huge T20 milestone

The left-handed opener has high regard for rival captain Meg Lanning of DC, but she feels a skipper is always as good as the team.

"We give a lot of importance to the role of captain but the captain is as good as the team. Nothing changes tomorrow, we are playing a good Delhi Capitals side, who have played some amazing cricket over the last two seasons," Mandhana said.

"I always looked up to her (Lanning), little conversation with someone who understands batting as much as she does really helps. Really taught me how to look up to other players. From the time I (made my) debut, Lanning was the top run scorer for Australia. It's been nice to watch the way she has gone about."

DC skipper Lanning hoped her side plays its best cricket of the tournament on Sunday and lifts the title, which eluded them last year.

DC finished runners-up in 2023 after losing to Mumbai Indians in the final. "We are really in a good space heading into tomorrow. It's going to be a cracking game. We are excited to be involved, allow ourselves to go out there and win it," Lanning said.

"We are looking forward to taking it on and play our best game of the tournament." Lanning doesn't want to think about what happened last year, saying they are only focused on taking on a very good RCB side on Sunday.

"RCB has played some excellent cricket, they played some great cricket when they were under the pump. What a challenge for our group to go out there and take them on. I have got full confidence that we will be able to deliver what we need to," she said.

"I don't think we thought about what happened in the last year. It's important what happens tomorrow. It's about performing on the day. The experience of last year helps in a way but it doesn't drive us any thing differently. It's pretty cool we get the chance to do it again."

(With PTI Inputs)