Jess Jonassen (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the WPL 2025 final against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals spinner Jess Jonassen said that the side will try to clinch the title for their skipper Meg Lanning.

The Women's Premier League is the only title that Meg Lanning has not won in her entire cricketing career.

Delhi Capitals have made it to the finals twice in the event's history. In the WPL 2025 final, the Meg Lanning-led side will take on Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the WPL 2025 clash, Jonassen said it would be very satisfying and relieving for everyone if the team goes on to lift the title.

"We've been so close the last two seasons and obviously for me as well being able to play a lot of cricket alongside Meg as well and with her captaining us it's sort of it's almost like the only trophy she hasn't had. So you almost want to get it for people like her, and I know that the group has worked so hard over these first few seasons, and yeah, it's been pretty heartbreaking the last two seasons to sort of leave our worst game for the biggest game of the year. So yeah, I think it would be really satisfying and almost a relief if it happens," Jess Jonnasen said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals on X.

Jess Jonassen has claimed 11 wickets for Delhi Capitals in seven outings of the WPL 2025. Her best bowling figures are four wickets for 31 runs.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals skipper is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing WPL 2025. The 21-year-old has scored 263 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 117.93, an average of 37.57, three fifties, and a best score of 92.

DC directly qualified for the WPL 2025 final after topping the league stage with 10 points, having won five times and lost thrice. They will head into Saturday's final on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Giants in their last league game.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished second in the WPL 2025 standings behind Delhi Capitals on net run rate (NRR). They will head into the final after beating the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday.

In the WPL history, both teams have clashed seven times, out of which DC is leading the charts with 4-3 against MI. In the ongoing WPL 2025 season, Delhi Capitals also registered two victories in both league stage matches against Mumbai Indians.

(With ANI Inputs)