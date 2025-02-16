WPL 2025, UPW vs GG: Where to watch, match time, head-to-head records, squads

The WPL 2025 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 PM. Ahead of the match, the focus will also be on UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma. Known for her all-round abilities, she will be a crucial player from UPW's perspective

Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma (Pic: X/@wplt20)

The WPL 2025 is all set to witness the third match of the league, which will be played between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz.

WPL 2025, UPW vs GG: Match venue

The WPL 2025 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be played at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium at 7.30 PM.

So far, Gujarat Giants have suffered one loss in the WPL 2025. On the other hand, today's match will be the WPL 2025 opener for UP Warriorz.

After a stunning knock in the previous match, the Gujarat Giants dugout will expect another eye-catching performance from their skipper Ashleigh Gardner.

Ahead of the match, the focus will also be on UP Warriorz skipper Deepti Sharma. Known for her all-round abilities, she will be a crucial player from UPW's perspective.

WPL 2025, UPW vs GG: Where to watch

Match number three of the WPL 2025 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will be telecast on Star Sports network and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.

WPL 2025, UPW vs GG: Head-to-head records

In the head-to-head battle between teams, UP Warriorz have the upper hand over the Gujarat Giants, UPW has registered three victories out of their four clashes against GG.

WPL 2025, UPW vs GG squads:

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Prakashika Naik.

UP Warriorz: Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Alana King.