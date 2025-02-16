Breaking News
Champions Trophy 2025: "Haris Rauf has recovered from injury, will be available for the event", source

Updated on: 16 February,2025 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

A source close to the Pakistan team confirmed that Haris Rauf who earlier sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the tri-series has now recovered and will feature in the Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025:

Haris Rauf (Pic: File Pic)

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has recovered from his injury and will be available for his national side in the marquee event, according to the sources.


A source close to the Pakistan team confirmed that Haris Rauf who earlier sustained a muscular strain in his lower chest wall during the tri-series has now recovered and will feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.


"Haris is okay now and the rest given to him after the first match of the Tri-Series has helped him recover well", the source said, adding that Pakistan has no fitness issues with any other player.


Haris Rauf who has been Pakistan's regular pacer following his ability to strike wickets in the middle overs remained with the squad despite the selectors calling up uncapped Akif Javed as a backup.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Having featured in 46 ODIs, Haris Rauf has claimed 83 wickets and in 79 T20Is, the pacer has taken 110 wickets.

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir had on Saturday expressed his concerns on a TV channel about Haris' fitness for the Champions Trophy 2025. Amir claimed that if the pacer had suffered a side strain it would take five to six weeks to heal completely.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand twice in the tri-series, including in the final on Friday, and will be eager to make amends in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener as they are the defending champions.

The Champions Trophy 2025 will kickstart from February 19. The much-awaited mega clash of the Champions Trophy 2025 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Team India will play all their Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Dubai following the hybrid model due to the political tension between nations.

(With PTI Inputs)

