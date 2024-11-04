WTC 2023-2025: Schedule breakdown, critical matches ahead for Rohit Sharma's India

India lost their top spot in the World Test Championship standings and dropped to second place, with their point percentage dropping to 58.33 percent

India's captain Rohit Sharma (C) along with his teammates Ravindra Jadeja (R) and Rishabh Pant walk back to the pavilion (Pic: AFP)

x 00:00

Rohit Sharma-led Team India had a disappointing Test series against New Zealand which made it tough for them to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 final.

As a result of the loss, India lost their top spot in the World Test Championship standings and dropped to second place, with their point percentage dropping to 58.33 percent. As the Border-Gavaskar series approaches, Australia now holds the top spot, with a point percentage of 62.50 percent.

New Zealand, meanwhile, regained the fourth spot they lost to South Africa after the Proteas whitewashed Bangladesh earlier this week. Their point percentage is 54.55 percent.

The team management will be looking forward to rectifying the mistakes India have made in the series against the Kiwis. One of the main concerns for the upper brass of the team will be to look into how the Indian batters have performed against the spinners.

As of now, India must need to win four matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to make their place in the final of the WTC. The BGT series will be a five-match series, and India can afford to lose only one game in it.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Current WTC 2023-25 points table at a glance

World Test Championship (2023-2025) - Points Table Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn NR Points PCT 1 Australia 12 8 3 1 0 90 62.5 2 India 14 8 5 1 0 98 58.33 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 0 72 54.55 5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 0 52 54.17 6 England 19 9 9 1 0 93 40.79 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 40 33.33 8 Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 0 33 27.5 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 20 18.52 Updated after India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match (Concluded on November 3, 2024)

The road ahead for India

India face a daunting task against Australia, needing to secure at least four wins out of five matches to clinch a spot in the WTC final. As each match will unfold, the stakes will escalate, and the margin for error will diminish. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has evolved into more than just a contest, it represents a critical lifeline and a last-ditch effort to reclaim India’s standing and advance toward the ultimate prize.

Remaining Test series: 5 Tests vs Australia (Away)

If India secure a 4-0 or 5-0 win in the series, the side will achieve a percentage point exceeding 65%. In this scenario, only Sri Lanka and South Africa would have the potential to surpass 65 percentage points (PCT).

What happens India win the series 4-1?

In this case, India’s PCT would drop to 64.1 percent. However, South Africa (69.4%), Sri Lanka (69.2%), and New Zealand (64.3%) could all surpass India’s PCT if they win all their remaining matches in the 2023-25 World Test Championship.

What if India lose the series 2-3?

If India were to lose the series to Australia by a scoreline of 2-3, Australia would finish above India in the WTC points table, even if they subsequently lose a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. In this scenario, at least one of South Africa, Sri Lanka, or New Zealand would likely rank higher than India in the WTC 2023-25 leaderboard.

Upcoming schedule for India in Tests

India's upcoming Test schedule - Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Date and Day Against and match Venue Time Nov 22, Fri - Nov 26, Tue Australia vs India, 1st Test Perth Match starts on Nov 22, 7:50 AM IST/10:20 AM LOCAL Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue Australia vs India, 2nd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Match starts on Dec 06, 9:30 AM IST/02:30 PM LOCAL Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed Australia vs India, 3rd Test The Gabba, Brisbane Match starts on Dec 14, 5:50 AM IST/10:20 AM LOCAL Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Match starts on Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM LOCAL Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match starts on Jan 03, 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM LOCAL