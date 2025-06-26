WTC 2025–27: Stop clock in Tests, no ball change for saliva use, new DRS protocols among major rule changes

The new playing conditions officially came into effect with the opening Test of the cycle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle. One of the most notable innovations is the implementation of a stop clock to address slow over rates

India's Rishabh Pant (L) complains about the shape of the ball to Australia's umpire Paul Reiffel (R) on day three (Pic: AFP)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a series of rule modifications for the 2025–2027 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle to improve the pace of play and tightening regulations. The new playing conditions officially came into effect with the opening Test of the cycle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle.

One of the most notable innovations is the implementation of a stop clock to address slow over rates. "The fielding side shall be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. An electronic clock will be displayed at the ground that counts up seconds from zero to 60," the ICC said. The clock will also reset after the 80th over, and teams will receive two warnings before being penalised five runs for a third breach.

Another significant update involves deliberate short runs, where one batter intentionally fails to make ground at an end while trying to simulate multiple runs. In such cases, the umpire will disallow all runs, signal a short run, award five penalty runs to the fielding side, and 'request their captain to identify which of the two batters will be on strike for the next delivery'. However, batters who abort a run with no intent to deceive will not be penalised.

Additionally, a major change in referral protocol has been introduced. When both the on-field umpire and a player make referrals on the same delivery, they will now be handled in the chronological order of occurrence. Also, in cases where a dismissal type shifts during review, the default judgment will remain 'out'. If a batter challenges an on-field call for caught-behind and is adjudged not out with the replays showing the ball hit the pads...the default decision for this mode of dismissal will be 'out', even if ball-tracking returns an 'umpire’s call' verdict.

The ICC also clarified that TV umpires will now assess the legitimacy of catches taken off no-balls. If the catch is clean, the batting team receives an additional run for the no-ball. If not, they are awarded the number of runs completed.

Meanwhile, ESPNcricinfo reported that the ICC no longer mandates the umpires to change the ball once they discover saliva on it. The ban on the use of saliva remains in force.

The website said fielding teams may deliberately apply saliva on the ball to force a ball-change but the current document available on playing conditions for men's Test cricket does not mention any such change.

