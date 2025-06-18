Players followed, each carrying bouquets of flowers while warmly engaging with the crowd, shaking hands, signing autographs, and embracing elated supporters. The celebrations were a fitting tribute to a memorable triumph on English soil

The WTC-winning South African team at the airport (Photo: @SportArtsCultur/X)

Johannesburg’s main airport witnessed extraordinary scenes on Wednesday as thousands of jubilant fans turned up to celebrate the return of South Africa’s World Test Championship-winning team.

[WATCH] South Africa's national men's cricket team the #Proteas are to receive a hero's welcome at the O R Tambo International Airport.



This follows their historic triumph over Australia in the World Test Championship final held at the Lords in England, this past weekend.

Led by skipper Temba Bavuma, the Proteas secured a historic five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Australia at Lord’s last Saturday, ending a 27-year wait for a major ICC trophy. Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad were the first to emerge, both proudly holding the coveted Mace awarded to the world champions, as the terminal echoed with cheers and national pride.

Welcome back, champions! The pride of South Africa returns home! 🇿🇦🏆



When: 18 June 2025

Where: OR Tambo International Airport.



No DNA, Just RSA!! 🇿🇦#InspiringANationOfWinners #WozNazo #Proteas #ChampionsOfTheWorld pic.twitter.com/gHZ70bcush — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) June 18, 2025

Players followed, each carrying bouquets of flowers while warmly engaging with the crowd, shaking hands, signing autographs, and embracing elated supporters. The celebrations were a fitting tribute to a memorable triumph on English soil.

Aiden Markram, who had a forgettable first innings with a duck, staged a sensational comeback with a match-defining 136 in the second innings. His composure at the crease paved the way for South Africa’s comfortable win with over a day to spare. Meanwhile, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada delivered a match-winning performance, claiming nine wickets across both innings and playing a crucial role in dismantling the Australian batting lineup.

This triumph marked South Africa’s first ICC title since clinching the 1998 Knockout Trophy, now known as the Champions Trophy. The squad and management are scheduled to address the media later today at the Cricket South Africa headquarters in Johannesburg.

Looking ahead, South Africa will return to action on June 28 when they take on Zimbabwe in the first of two Tests in Bulawayo. Bavuma is set to continue as captain, while key players Markram and Rabada will be rested as part of workload management.

The squad for the Zimbabwe series features five uncapped players, including promising Titans duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Lesego Senokwane. The 19-year-old Pretorius has been turning heads in the domestic four-day circuit, scoring three centuries in five games and maintaining a remarkable average of 72.66. Senokwane has also impressed with the bat, amassing 559 runs, which includes two centuries.

Both young talents earned their national call-ups after recent appearances for South Africa A in the home series against West Indies A, where they demonstrated composure and potential on the big stage.

Following the Test series in Zimbabwe, South Africa’s busy calendar continues with a seven-match T20 tri-series in Harare involving Zimbabwe and New Zealand, where a new-look squad is expected to gain valuable exposure on the international stage.

