WTC Final: Shubman Gill’s early dismissal disappoints Hayden

Shubman Gill is clean bowled by Scott Boland yesterday. Pic/AFP

Matthew Hayden, one-time world record holder for the highest individual Test score (380 v Zimbabwe at Perth in 2003-04), reckons Shubman Gill is the next superstar of world cricket. But the burly Queenslander was disappointed with Gill’s contribution as the Australians dominated India on Day Two of the World Test Championship final here at The Oval.

Gill, who had a great Indian Premier League-16 with three hundreds, was the second Indian batsman after his skipper Rohit Sharma to be dismissed with 30 on the board on Thursday. Gill endured a series of dot balls before Scott Boland disturbed his furniture with one that nipped back a touch. “Gill [13 in 15 balls] misjudged it; credit to the bowler. Boland was sharp and maintained an immaculate length. India need a big partnership,” said Hayden after the dismissal.

Matthew Hayden

The Australians could well walk away with honours in this Test and that would do wonders for their Ashes campaign, felt Hayden. “Australia will have the upper hand. They will have the momentum if they manage to win the World Test Championship,” he said.

The former left-handed batsman was in India recently to commentate on the IPL. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, two batsmen he had a good look at during the T20 extravaganza, are his future stars for India.

Hayden has also indulged in some coaching, having helped Pakistan as batting consultant during the T20 World Cup in 2021, but there are no plans to return to coaching. He is here with his daughter Grace.

