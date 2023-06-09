Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > WTC final Virat Kohli shares cryptic note after being trolled for early dismissal

WTC final: Virat Kohli shares cryptic note after being trolled for early dismissal

Updated on: 09 June,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Virat Kohli, who was carrying the confidence from a productive IPL 2023 season, was off to a good start as he looked solid in the middle after Australia made 469 in their first innings

WTC final: Virat Kohli shares cryptic note after being trolled for early dismissal

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
WTC final: Virat Kohli shares cryptic note after being trolled for early dismissal
x
00:00

The Indian top-order collapsed yet again even as the Australian attack overcame a comeback partnership by Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane to take firm control of the WTC final on Day 2 at the Oval in London. At the close of play on Day 2, India had posted 151/5 at The Oval with KS Bharat and Rahane remaining unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session.


Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of trolls after he was spotted having food in the dressing room with other squad members following his dismal return in the first innings. Several Twitter users attempted to insinuate that the 35-year-old was unserious about the summit clash at the Oval. 



Kohli walked back to the pavillion scoring only 14 runs on Day 2 of the WTC final. A bouncing short ball from Mitchell Starc hit the shoulder of his bat and went into the hands of Steve Smith at second slip during India's first innings in the final. Kohli, who was carrying the confidence from a productive IPL 2023 season, was off to a good start as he looked solid in the middle after Australia made 469 in their first innings. He had been leaving deliveries well and pulling off some trademark drives before he got out in the 19th over of the contest.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant keeping fingers crossed as India battles Australia in WTC final

Ahead of the day's play on Day 3, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic note which read, 'You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourseld from the prison of other peoples' opinions.'

Kohli's latest Instagram story

Kohli's latest Instagram story

India found themselves in big trouble at 151 for five on day two, trailing Australia by another 318 runs at the Oval. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara offered no shot to balls that crashed into the stumps while Virat Kohli got an unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc. Australian pacers bowled better lengths and got more purchase out of the wicket than their Indian counterparts.

(With PTI inputs)

WTC Final WTC 2023 India vs Australia Team India cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK