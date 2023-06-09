WTC final: Virat Kohli shares cryptic note after being trolled for early dismissal

Virat Kohli, who was carrying the confidence from a productive IPL 2023 season, was off to a good start as he looked solid in the middle after Australia made 469 in their first innings

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

The Indian top-order collapsed yet again even as the Australian attack overcame a comeback partnership by Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane to take firm control of the WTC final on Day 2 at the Oval in London. At the close of play on Day 2, India had posted 151/5 at The Oval with KS Bharat and Rahane remaining unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn at the end of the final session.

Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of trolls after he was spotted having food in the dressing room with other squad members following his dismal return in the first innings. Several Twitter users attempted to insinuate that the 35-year-old was unserious about the summit clash at the Oval.

Tendulkar didnt eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final



Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/AOJHMsKPor — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 8, 2023

Kohli walked back to the pavillion scoring only 14 runs on Day 2 of the WTC final. A bouncing short ball from Mitchell Starc hit the shoulder of his bat and went into the hands of Steve Smith at second slip during India's first innings in the final. Kohli, who was carrying the confidence from a productive IPL 2023 season, was off to a good start as he looked solid in the middle after Australia made 469 in their first innings. He had been leaving deliveries well and pulling off some trademark drives before he got out in the 19th over of the contest.

Ahead of the day's play on Day 3, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic note which read, 'You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourseld from the prison of other peoples' opinions.'

Kohli's latest Instagram story

India found themselves in big trouble at 151 for five on day two, trailing Australia by another 318 runs at the Oval. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara offered no shot to balls that crashed into the stumps while Virat Kohli got an unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc. Australian pacers bowled better lengths and got more purchase out of the wicket than their Indian counterparts.

(With PTI inputs)