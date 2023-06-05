Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal denies sharing Islamophobic cartoon, claims his IG handle was hacked

Yash Dayal is best known for being at the receiving end of KKR's Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes in the recently-concluded IPL

Yash Dayal (Pic: AFP)

Gujarat Titans left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, on Monday, faced the heat after his official Instagram handle was allegedly hacked after a controversial post of religious nature and a subsequent apology went viral. He is best known for being at the receiving end of KKR's Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes in the recently-concluded IPL.

In the morning, a cartoon, vilifying a particular community, was posted from his Insta account but later deleted with an apology. The highly controversial story revolved around ‘Love Jihad’ and the recent Shahbad Dairy murder case, in which a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by Sahil Khan.

In the evening, through a statement from the PR team of Gujarat Titans, Dayal claimed that he has filed a complaint with Instagram authorities that his official handle has been compromised.

He later deleted the story after being criticised, explaining that he had 'respect for each and every community'.

"There were two stories posted on my Insta handle today, both of which weren't done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting. I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account. I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs," the statement shared with the media said.

Hours later, Dayal again issued a fresh statement, claiming that his Instagram account had been hacked and that he had posted neither the story nor the apology.

(With PTI inputs)