Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his fifty says Its coming too slow to Starc WATCH VIDEO

Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his fifty, says "It's coming too slow" to Starc, WATCH VIDEO

Updated on: 23 November,2024 02:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Having the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and others, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his gritty character and has settled in the middle of the Perth stadium. Australia's first innings was wrapped up for 104 runs, thanks to Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his fifty, says

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article
Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his fifty, says "It's coming too slow" to Starc, WATCH VIDEO
x
00:00

After departing on an eight-ball duck in the first innings of the first Test match against Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal bounced back with a stunning half-century in the second essay.


Shouldering him is KL Rahul, who is still batting in the 40s. The duo has been batted all day long and are taking no steps back in leaving the Australian bowlers to suffer the game.


Having the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and others, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his gritty character and has settled in the middle of the Perth stadium.


Also Read: India's Jasprit Bumrah Test bowling average features among best of all time

During his knock, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled a shot into the leg side which eventually went for a four off Mitchell Starc's over. After a few balls, the left-hander exchanged a few words with Starc. "It's coming too slow", said Yashasvi to Starc. Taking to X:

Mitchell Starc emerged as the highest run-scorer for Australia in their first innings of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Facing 112 balls, Starc garnered 26 runs which was laced with 2 fours.

Australia's first innings was wrapped up for 104 runs, thanks to Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian claimed a fifer for 30 runs in 18.0 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana registered two and three wickets, respectively.

India collapsed to 150 runs in their first innings of the first Test match. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 41 runs in 59 balls which was the highest score for the visitors. His knock also included 6 fours and 1 six.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia Yashasvi Jaiswal Team India border-gavaskar trophy sports news cricket news test cricket

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK