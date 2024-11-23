Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up his fifty, says "It's coming too slow" to Starc, WATCH VIDEO

Having the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and others, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his gritty character and has settled in the middle of the Perth stadium. Australia's first innings was wrapped up for 104 runs, thanks to Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: X/@BCCI)

After departing on an eight-ball duck in the first innings of the first Test match against Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal bounced back with a stunning half-century in the second essay.

Shouldering him is KL Rahul, who is still batting in the 40s. The duo has been batted all day long and are taking no steps back in leaving the Australian bowlers to suffer the game.

Having the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and others, Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his gritty character and has settled in the middle of the Perth stadium.

During his knock, Yashasvi Jaiswal pulled a shot into the leg side which eventually went for a four off Mitchell Starc's over. After a few balls, the left-hander exchanged a few words with Starc. "It's coming too slow", said Yashasvi to Starc. Taking to X:

Mitchell Starc emerged as the highest run-scorer for Australia in their first innings of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Facing 112 balls, Starc garnered 26 runs which was laced with 2 fours.

Australia's first innings was wrapped up for 104 runs, thanks to Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian claimed a fifer for 30 runs in 18.0 overs. Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana registered two and three wickets, respectively.

India collapsed to 150 runs in their first innings of the first Test match. Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 41 runs in 59 balls which was the highest score for the visitors. His knock also included 6 fours and 1 six.