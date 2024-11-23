Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jaiswal Rahuls unbeaten 84 run stand puts India in strong position at tea on day two

Jaiswal, Rahul's unbeaten 84-run stand puts India in strong position at tea on day two

Updated on: 23 November,2024 12:53 PM IST  |  Perth
PTI

After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 130 runs

Jaiswal, Rahul's unbeaten 84-run stand puts India in strong position at tea on day two

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: X/@BCCI)

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul batted confidently as India made a strong start to the second innings reaching 84 without loss at tea on day two of the opening Test here on Saturday.


After dismissing Australia for 104 in 51.2 overs in the morning session to take a 46-run first-innings lead, the visitors put themselves in a strong position by swelling their lead to 130 runs.


Also Read: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah equals with Kapil Dev for monumental SENA countries record


Jaiswal, out for duck in the first innings, struck 42 off 88 balls, while Rahul made 34 off 70 deliveries to frustrate the Australian quicks with their unbeaten stand.

Earlier, pacer Jasprit Bumrah completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as Australia were bundled out soon after reaching the century mark at lunch.

For India, Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers while Mohammed Siraj (2/20) and debutant Harshit Rana (3/48) also chipped in.

It was a abject surrender from Australia, who could add just 37 runs to their overnight score of 67 for 7, thanks chiefly to tail-ender Mitchell Starc (26), who emerged the highest scorer for his side

Brief Scores:

India: 150 & 84 for no loss in 26 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42, KL Rahul 34) vs Australia: 104 all out in 51.2 overs (Alex Carey 21, Mitchell Starc 26; Jasprit Bumrah 5/30, Harshit Rana 3/48, Mohammed Siraj 2/20).

