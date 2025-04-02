Whenever he is not on national duty, Yashasvi Jaiswal will captain Goa. Previously, like Jaiswal, Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad also moved to Goa for the domestic season

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Yashasvi Jaiswal leaves Mumbai cricket; here's the reason for his departure x 00:00

Team India's opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to leave Mumbai cricket citing personal reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the swashbuckling left-hander wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he wishes to leave Mumbai's team and that he will join Goa Cricket Association. The MCA has accepted his request.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will now represent Goa from the 2025-26 domestic season.

"Yes, it is surprising. He must have thought of something to make such a move. He has requested us to relieve him and we have accepted his request", an MCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal last represented Mumbai from January 23-25 during the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. His sole appearance was the result of the strict implementation of the BCCI directives that all players should feature in the domestic league whenever they are not on national duty.

Also Read: Changing to side-on action did the trick for Ashwani, says academy coach Vajinder Singh

In his last game for the team, he scored 4 and 26 but unfortunately Mumbai lost by five wickets to Jammu and Kashmir for the second time in the tournament's history.

"He wants to play for us and we welcome him. He will be playing for us from the next season", Goa Cricket Association's secretary Shamba Desai told PTI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal may also captain Goa whenever he is not on national duty.

"Yes, that can happen", he replied when asked if Jaiswal could be a captaincy candidate for the state.

"He plays for the Indian cricket team so he can be the captain and we will work in the direction to appoint him. Regarding his availability (for the domestic competitions), we are yet to speak", he added.

Like Jaiswal, previously, Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad also moved to Goa to play domestic cricket

Lad and Tendulkar had moved to Goa ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The right-handed batter Lad served his cooling-off period before making a successful return to Mumbai last season in the Ranji Trophy.

Jaiswal has been India's first-choice opener since making his Test debut against the West Indies in July 2023 and since then he has played 19 games, cementing himself with stellar performances on the biggest stage.

He averages more than 52 in Tests, including four hundreds and 10 fifties.

(With PTI Inputs)