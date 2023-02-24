Yorkshire racism data ‘irretrievably deleted’

Pakistan-born cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire for more than 10 years, had claimed that racism at the club had left him on the brink of suicide

Azeem Rafiq. File pic

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed that documents related to allegations of racism and its responses to those charges had been “irretrievably deleted”, which could be prejudicial to the interest of the game in the country.

Pakistan-born cricketer Azeem Rafiq, who played for Yorkshire for more than 10 years, had claimed that racism at the club had left him on the brink of suicide. He later deposed before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) in the UK, detailing his ordeal when he was at the club and how institutional racism was rampant there.

